FAIRS

July 9-16: Mesa County Carnival and Fair: Carnival, July 9-16; Fair, July 12-16, Mesa County Fairgrounds, Grand Junction; mesacountyfair.com.

July 12-17: Park County Fair: Fairplay; fairplayco.us/events.html.

July 13-17: Custer County Fair: Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

July 16-23: El Paso County Fair: El Paso County Fairgrounds, Calhan; elpasocountyfair.com.

July 23-30: Montrose County Fair and Rodeo: Montrose County Fairgrounds, Montrose; montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.

July 23-Aug. 1: Weld County Fair: Weld County Fairgrounds, Greeley; weldcountyfair.com.

July 28-31: Arapahoe County Fair: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, Aurora; arapahoecountyfair.com.

July 28-Aug. 7: Logan County Fair: Sterling; lcfair.org.

July 29-Aug. 7: Douglas County Fair and Rodeo: Castle Rock; douglascountyfairandrodeo.com.

July 29-Aug. 7: Delta County Fair: Delta County Fairgrounds, Hotchkiss; deltacountyfair.com.

July 30-31: 16th Street Fair: Arts and crafts, 16th Street Mall, Denver; coloradoevents.org/16thstreetfair.

July 30-Aug. 8: Jeffco Junior 4-H Fair: Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Golden; jeffco.us/fairgrounds.

July 30-Aug. 7: Elbert County Fair: Kiowa; elbertcountyfair.com.

July 31-Aug. 7: Grand County Middle Park Fair and Rodeo: Kremmling; middleparkfairandrodeo.com.

Aug. 1-7: Garfield County Fair and Rodeo: Garfield County Fairgrounds, Rifle; garfieldcountyfair.com.

Aug. 3-7: Adams County Fair: Brighton; adamscountyfair.com.

Aug. 5-9: Larimer County Fair and Rodeo: The Ranch, Loveland; larimercountyfair.org.

Aug. 6-13: Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo: Hugo; lincolncountyfair.info.

Aug. 6-13: San Luis Valley Fair: Monte Vista; slvfair.com.

Aug. 8-13: Moffat County Fair: Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

Aug. 11-12: Ouray County Fair: Ridgway; ridgwaycolorado.com/news-events/events.

Aug. 11-14: Boulder County Fair: The oldest fair in Colorado, Longmont; bouldercountyfair.org.

Aug. 26-Sept. 5: Colorado State Fair: Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo; coloradostatefair.com.

Sept. 17-18: Holistic Fair: Explore alternative choices for taking care of your body, mind, spirit and the environment, Loveland; tinyurl.com/y7t38kxx.

RODEOS

May 21: Triple J Rodeo: The Bulls are Back Rodeo: Norris Penrose Event Center, Colorado Springs; triplejrodeo.com.

June 2-5: Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo: Arena at Casey Jones Park, Elizabeth; elizabethstampede.com.

June 2-Aug. 18: Wild West Rodeo Series: Thursdays, Gus Darien Riding Area, Carbondale; carbondalerodeo.com.

June 9-11: Ute Mountain Round-Up Rodeo: Montezuma County Fairgrounds, Cortez; utemountainroundup.org.

June 18-19: Rodeo Parade and Rodeo: Evergreen; whatsgoinonevergreen.com.

June 22-Aug. 17: Snowmass Rodeo: Wednesdays, Snowmass Rodeo Grounds, Snowmass Village; snowmassrodeo.org.

June 23-26: Round-Up: Alamosa Fairgrounds, Alamosa; alamosaroundup.com.

June 23-July 4: Greeley Stampede: Island Grove Regional Park, Greeley; greeleystampede.org.

July 2-4: Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo: Archuleta County Fairgrounds, Pagosa Springs; visitpagosasprings.com/events.

July 2-Aug. 13: High Country Stampede Rodeo: Saturdays, John Work Arena, Fraser; highcountrystampede.com.

July 6-11: Rooftop Rodeo: Estes Park; rooftoprodeo.com.

July 13-16: Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo: Norris-Penrose Event Center, Colorado Springs; pikespeakorbust.org.

July 14-16: Cattlemen’s Days: Rodeo, horse show, carnival and more, Gunnison; cattlemensdays.com.

July 15-16: Stampede PRCA & WPRA Rodeo: Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS AND EVENTS

June 30-July 4

• Winter Park — Celebrate the 4th: Concerts, Fitness in the Park, Run for Independence and more, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/4th-july-celebration.

July 1

• Littleton — Red, White & You: Fun-filled patriotic community event, Clement Park, Littleton; ifoothills.org/events/red-white-and-you.

July 2

• Lafayette — Independence Day Fun & Fireworks: Food, beer garden, fireworks and more, Lafayette; lafayettecolorado.com.

July 2-4

• Florence — 4th of July Weekend Celebration: Drive-in movies, live music, parades, fireworks and more; cityofflorence.colorado.gov/fourth-of-july-festival.

• Granby — July 4th Celebration: Pancake breakfast, bike parade, fireworks and more, Granby; destinationgranby.com/events/4th-of-july.

July 3

• Snowmass Village — Independence Day Community Celebration & Concert: Fanny Hill, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

July 3-4

• Creede —Independence Day Celebration: Street festival, vendors, live music, fireworks and more, Creede; creede.com/4th-of-july.

• Lake City — Independence Weekend Celebration: Games, parade, street dance, fireworks and more, Lake City; lakecity.com.

July 4

• Arvada — Independence Day Fireworks: 7-10 p.m., fireworks begin at dusk, Stenger Soccer Complex, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com.

• Aurora — 4th of July Spectacular: Fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. launching from Bicentennial Park. Only viewing happening at Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn. Fireworks can also be seen from area residents and neighborhood; tinyurl.com/zpd8ncw.

• Breckenridge — Independence Day Celebration: Breckenridge; gobreck.com/event/independence-day-celebration.

• Boulder — Ralphie's Independence Day Blast Fireworks Display: CU's Folsom Field stadium, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

• Brighton — 4th of July Concert and Celebration: Carmichael Park, Brighton; brightonco.gov/131/brighton-events.

• Colorado Springs — 4th of July Symphony on Your Porch: Enjoy the patriotic concert broadcast from local radio stations and watch fireworks your porch, 9-9:35 p.m.; coloradospringssports.org/4th-of-july-symphony-in-the-park.

• Cripple Creek — 4th of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., Old Homestead House, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com/cripple-creek-events.

• Durango — 4th of July - Salute to America: Pancake breakfast, walk/run and fireworks, Durango; durango.org.

• Estes Park — 4th of July Celebration: Hiking, paddle boating, car show and fireworks, Estes Park; visitestespark.com/events-calendar/summer-events.

• Fairplay — Independence Celebration: Parade, fireworks and more, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/events.html.

• Glenwood Springs — 4th of July Celebration: Live music, family-friendly activities and more, Glenwood Springs; visitglenwood.com/events/annual.

• Grand Junction — Downtown Fourth of July Parade: Grand Junction: visitgrandjunction.com/events-calendar.

• Highlands Ranch — Parade and Fireworks: Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/23dz54k4.

• La Junta — Old Fashioned Fourth of July: Parade, cannon firings, games and more, Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site, La Junta; visitlajunta.net.

• Loveland — July 4th: Vendors, kids play zone, food trucks, fireworks and more, North Lake Park, Loveland; LovGov.org/July4th.

• Monument — 4th of July Street Fair and Family Friendly Beer Garden: Second and Washington streets and Limbach Park, Monument; trilakeschamber.com.

• Parker — Parker’s Stars and Stripes Celebration: Music from the 80's, Parker; parkeronline.org/82/community-events.

• Pagosa Springs — July 4 Celebration: Parade, fireworks and more, Pagosa Springs; visitpagosasprings.com/events.

• Silverton — 4th of July Spectacular: Silverton; silvertoncolorado.com.

• Vail — Vail America Days: With drone show all across town choreographed to music, Vail; vailamericadays.com.

• Woodland Park — Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration: Memorial Park, Woodland Park; woodlandparkchamber.com/copy-of-community-calendar.

• Westcliffe — Fourth of July: Fireworks over Lake DeWeese, Westcliffe; visitcustercounty.com/fourthofjulyincustercounty.