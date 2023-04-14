FAIRS
July 7-16: Custer County Fair: Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.
July 7-16: Park County Fair: Fairplay; parkcofair.com.
July 11-15: Mesa County Fair: Mesa County Fairgrounds, Grand Junction; mesacountyfair.com.
July 15-22: El Paso County Fair: El Paso County Fairgrounds, Calhan; elpasocountyfair.com.
July 21-29: Montrose County Fair and Rodeo: Montrose County Fairgrounds, Montrose; montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.
July 22-31: Weld County Fair: Weld County Fairgrounds, Greeley; weldcountyfair.com.
July 23-30: Garfield County Fair and Rodeo: Garfield County Fairgrounds, Rifle; garfieldcountyfair.com.
July 27-30: Arapahoe County Fair: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, Aurora; arapahoecountyfair.com.
July 27-Aug. 6: Logan County Fair: Sterling; lcfair.org.
July 28-Aug. 6: Douglas County Fair and Rodeo: Castle Rock; douglascountyfairandrodeo.com.
July 29-Aug. 6: Elbert County Fair: Kiowa; elbertcountyfair.com.
July 29-Aug. 6: Delta County Fair: Delta County Fairgrounds, Hotchkiss; deltacountyfair.com.
Aug. 2-6: Adams County Fair: Brighton; adamscountyfair.com.
Aug. 4-8: Larimer County Fair and Rodeo: The Ranch, Loveland; larimercountyfair.org.
Aug. 4-12: Moffat County Fair: Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.
Aug. 5-12: San Luis Valley Fair: Monte Vista; slvfair.com.
Aug. 7-12: Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo: Hugo; seelincolncounty.com/events.
Aug. 6-13: Grand County Middle Park Fair and Rodeo: Kremmling; middleparkfairandrodeo.com.
Aug. 10-13: Boulder County Fair: Longmont; bouldercountyfair.org.
Aug. 25-Sept. 4: Colorado State Fair: Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo; coloradostatefair.com.
Sept. 16-17: Holistic Fair: Explore alternative choices for taking care of your body, mind, spirit and the environment, Loveland; tinyurl.com/y7t38kxx.
RODEOS
June 1-4: Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo: Arena at Casey Jones Park, Elizabeth; elizabethstampede.com.
July 1-Aug. 12: High Country Stampede Rodeo: Saturdays, John Work Arena, Fraser; highcountrystampede.com.
June 1-Aug. 17: Wild West Rodeo Series: Thursdays, Gus Darien Riding Area, Carbondale; carbondalerodeo.com.
June 7: True West Roundup: Durango; truewesternroundup.com.
June 8-10: Ute Mountain Round-Up Rodeo: Montezuma County Fairgrounds, Cortez; utemountainroundup.org.
June 9-11: Top of the World Rodeo: Teller County Fairgrounds, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com/event/top-of-the-world-rodeo.
June 17-18: Rodeo Parade and Rodeo: Evergreen; evergreenrodeo.com.
June 21-Aug. 16: Snowmass Rodeo: Wednesdays, Snowmass Rodeo Grounds, Snowmass Village; snowmassrodeo.org.
June 22-July 4: Greeley Stampede: Island Grove Regional Park, Greeley; greeleystampede.org.
June 23-24: Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo: Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Hugo; seelincolncounty.com/events.
July 2-4: Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo: Pagosa Springs; pagosarodeo.com.
July 5-10: Rooftop Rodeo: Estes Park; rooftoprodeo.com.
July 11-15: Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo: Norris-Penrose Event Center, Colorado Springs; pikespeakorbust.org.
July 13-15: Cattlemen’s Days: Rodeo, horse show, carnival and more, Gunnison; cattlemensdays.com.
July 14-15: Stampede PRCA & WPRA Rodeo: WMV Saddle Club Arena & Clubhouse, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.
4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS AND EVENTS
June 30
Fort Carson: Freedom Fest: Live entertainment, activities for the whole family, food and beverages for purchase, Iron Horse Park, Fort Carson; tinyurl.com/5ea8r6nw.
June 30-July 4
Winter Park: Celebrate the 4th: Concerts, Fitness in the Park, Run for Independence and more, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/4th-july-celebration.
June 30-July 1
Denver: Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers: With postgame fireworks, Coors Field, Denver; mlb.com/rockies.
July 1
Lafayette: Independence Day Fun & Fireworks: Food, beer garden, fireworks and more, Waneka Lake, Lafayette; lafayettecolorado.com.
Limon: Independence Day Celebration: Limon; seelincolncounty.com/events.
July 1-4
Granby: July 4th Celebration: Pancake breakfast, bike parade, fireworks and more, Granby; destinationgranby.com/events/4th-of-july.
July 3
Brighton: Stars & Stripes: Concert and fireworks, Riverdale Regional Park, Brighton; tinyurl.com/fzaewkby.
Littleton: Red, White & You: Fun-filled patriotic community event, Clement Park, Littleton; ifoothills.org/events/red-white-and-you.
July 3-4
Creede: Independence Day Celebration: Street festival, vendors, live music, fireworks and more, Creede; creede.com/4th-of-july.
July 4
Arvada: Independence Day Fireworks: Stenger Soccer Complex, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com.
Aurora: 4th of July Spectacular: Live music and fireworks, Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, Aurora; tinyurl.com/zpd8ncw.
Boulder: Ralphie's Independence Day Blast: Night sky drone show, CU's Folsom Field stadium, Boulder; boulder4thofjuly.com.
Breckenridge: Independence Day Celebration: Parade, live music and more, Breckenridge; gobreck.com/event/independence-day-celebration.
Buena Vista: Fourth of July Celebration: Music, parade and fireworks, Buena Vista; buenavistacolorado.org/4th-of-july-celebrations.
Colorado Springs: Star Spangled Symphony & Fourth of July Fireworks: Patriotic concert with Colorado Springs Philharmonic at Pikes Peak Center and broadcast from local radio stations. Watch fireworks your porch or at some locations open to the public; coloradospringssports.org/events/4th-of-july.
Colorado Springs: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Monterey Bay FC: 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza, Weidner Field; switchbacksfc.com.
Colorado Springs: Rocky Mountain Vibes vs. Northern Colorado Owlz: Postgame Fireworks, UCHealth Park, Colorado Springs; vibesbaseball.com.
Commerce City: Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers: With fireworks after game, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City; coloradorapids.com/4thfest.
Cripple Creek: Gold Camp 4th: Family activities, live music, vendors, fireworks and more, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com/cripple-creek-events.
Denver: Zeds Dead & Friends Backyard Jamboree: Civic Center Park, Denver; civiccenterpark.org/civic-center-event-calendar.
Durango: 4th of July - Salute to America: Pancake breakfast, fun run, fireworks and more, Durango; durango.org.
Fairplay: Independence Celebration: Parade, beer, food, fireworks and more, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/special-events.
Grand Junction: Fourth of July Parade: Downtown Grand Junction: visitgrandjunction.com/events-calendar.
Highlands Ranch: 5K, Parade and Fireworks: Highlands Ranch; hrcaonline.org/classes-camps-activities/events.
La Junta: Old Fashioned Fourth of July: Parade, cannon firings, games and more, Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site, La Junta; visitlajunta.net.
Loveland: July 4th Festival: Vendors, kids play zone, food trucks and more, North Lake Park, Loveland; lovgov.org/july4th.
Monument and Palmer Lake: Tri-Lakes 4th of July: Pancake breakfast, 4th of July Fun Run, Monument 4th of July parade, street fair, beer garden and live bands, Monument and Palmer Lake; townofmonument.org/338/tri-lakes-4th-of-july.
Pagosa Springs: 4th of July Parade: Downtown Pagosa Springs; visitpagosasprings.com.
Silverton: 4th of July Celebration: Parade, duck derby, fireworks and more, Silverton; silvertoncolorado.com.
Snowmass Village: 4th of July Celebration: Live music, sweet treats and glow in the dark goodies, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.
Vail: Vail America Days: Parade and night time celebration, Vail; vailamericadays.com.
Westcliffe: Fourth of July: Parade and firworks, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com/our-events.
Woodland Park: Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration: Food, games, music and more, Memorial Park, Woodland Park; woodlandparkchamber.com/copy-of-community-calendar.
July 5
Woodland Park: Symphony Above the Clouds: Live symphony music and drone show; woodlandparkchamber.com/copy-of-community-calendar.
