Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

JAN. 12

Become a Civic Superhero — 3:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; tinyurl.com/28u5ujnn.

JAN. 13

It Starts with Me! — Presented by Isaac Newton Farris Jr., 10-11 a.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Also will be presented virtually. Registration: ppld.org/it-starts-me-presented-isaac-newton-farris-jr.

JAN. 15

Virtual 2022 Educating Child of Color Summit — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Registration: educatingchildrenofcolor.org.

JAN. 17

Colorado Springs Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual All People's Breakfast — 10-11:30 a.m. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p8wz4b3.

JAN. 17-21

Check Cashing Day and Standing on the Shoulder — Virtual presentations by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble; fac.coloradocollege.edu/connect/cleo-parker-robinson-check-cashing-day.

JAN. 18

Virtual 2022 National Day of Racial Healing — 1-2:15 p.m. Registration: healourcommunities.org/day-of-racial-healing.

JAN. 19

It Starts With Me — Virtual community conversation with ACLU, 6 p.m. Registration: action.aclu.org/it-starts-with-me.

JAN. 24

Virtual Finding Joy in the Resistance — With media producer and author Austin Channing Brown. Registration: tinyurl.com/3y4mycz6.

If you have an event to add to the list, please email information to listings@gazette.com.