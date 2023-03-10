APRIL 1

Pikes Peak Children's Museum Dino Eggstravaganza — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., El Pomar Youth Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle; tinyurl.com/bdvwphuz.

Everybunny Say "Cheese" Easter Photo Fundraiser — To benefit Harley's Hope Foundation, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive, Suite 120. Tickets, donations and photo prices: tinyurl.com/3vtjn8f7.

Community Easter Egg Hunt — For toddlers through grade 5, 1 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, UCC, 315 Lake Ave. Donations of canned food being accepted for food pantry; 719-473-1807.

APRIL 7

EGGStravaganza — Glow in the dark egg hunt, for ages 8 and older, 7:45, 8, 8:15 and 8:30 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $4-$5. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

APRIL 8

Chocolate Bunny Egg Hunt — For ages 2 and older, 9-10, 11 a.m.-noon, 1-2 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. April 8, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. $5-$6. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Chocolate Bunny Walk & Egg Hunt — For ages 2-10 with an adult, 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon or 1-2 p.m. April 8, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. $5-$6. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

APRIL 9

Community Easter Sunrise Service — 6:30 a.m., Gateway Prayer Garden, 8035 Bandley Drive, Fountain; 719-574-0500, gatewayprayergarden.org.

