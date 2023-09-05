Listings appear on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits and at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].

Cameron Memorial Golf Tournament — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2, Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur, $300. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Colorado Springs Walk to End Alzheimer's — 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: act.alz.org/cos.

Gems of Hope Charity Dinner — To benefit the Cerebral Palsy Association, 5-9:30 p.m. Oct. 7, DoubleTree Hotel, 1175 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $125. Reservations: cpappr.org/cerebral-palsy-events.

NAMIWalks Mental Health & Wellness Fest — 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 7, Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road. Registration: namiwalks.org/coloradosprings.

PPACG Area Agency on Aging Webinars — Register online.

• Reframing Retirement: Brain Wise, Body Foolish, 4-5:30 p.m. Friday; ppacg.org/brain-wise-body-foolish.

• Reframing Retirement: Medicare Basics, 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 2; ppacg.org/medicare-basics.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Radiothon — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 3, on 95.1 Cat County; rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Special Kids Special Families Night of Comedy — To benefit Zach's Place, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 30, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $95, $750 for table of eight. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org.

Swing-Sink-Support Scramble Golf Tournament — To benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 9, 3254 Paseo Road, $800 for team of four. Registration: Jenna Evans, 719 433-3177, cstrc.org.

Voices of Grief Center — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: 719-659-0447, voicesofgriefcenter.org.

• A Community Gathering of Song and Healing, featuring Melanie DeMore, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, with doors open at 5 p.m. with art therapy exhibit on display, $15.

• Day for Professional Care Provider, featuring Melanie DeMore and others with a healing arts panel, 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 10, $35.

What You See, Feel, Do About PTSD — Hosted by FOC Stephen Ministry. Speaker will be Jim Cunningham, LPC, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 8, Family of Christ, Youth Center, west entrance, 675 Baptist Road. Registration requested: 719-481-2255, [email protected].