Health Notes
Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Breakfast of Champions — With five-time Olympic medalist Greg Louganis, to benefit Peak Vista, 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 9, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $250. Reservations: peakvista.org/boc.
Community CPR and Basic First Aid Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 8, Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $20. Registration: monument commtraining@gmail.com.
Cowgirls Against Cancer — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $75. Tickets: cowgirlsagainstcancer.org.
Lecture with Dr. Ian Hollaman aka “Dr. AutoImmune” — Hosted by Lupus Support Network, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Registration required by Friday: 719-380-8330.
Music for Mental Health — Featuring Lanco to benefit Bryson’s Chase, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29 and up. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
NAMIWalks — 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 8, Monument Valley Park, 170 W. Cache La Poudre St. Registration: tinyurl.com/3sxmybp4.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Webinars — Registration: ppacg.org/events.
• Four-Part Medicare Series, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 6-27. Go online for topics.
UCHealth Virtual Classes — Registration: uchealth.org.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 20 and Dec. 15.
Voices of Grief — Exploring the Need to Grieve and Mourn, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday; Exploring Grief After Suicide, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $25 for Thursday. Registration: voicesofgriefcenter.org.