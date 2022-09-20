Health Notes
365 Health Fairs — Saturday-Nov. 19, various Colorado Springs locations. Go online for information: 365health.org/healthfair-locations.
Community CPR and Basic First Aid Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 8, Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $20. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
Cowgirls Against Cancer — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $75. Tickets: cowgirlsagainstcancer.org.
Charity Fundraising “Sail” — Rummage sale to benefit Sailing 4 Smiles, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 6090 Del Rey Drive; sailing4smiles.com.
The Mentally Strong Community Celebration — 4-9 p.m. Dec. 3, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive; mentallystrong.com/events.
Music for Mental Health — Featuring Lanco to benefit Bryson’s Chase, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29 and up. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
NAMIWalks — 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 8, Monument Valley Park, 170 W. Cache La Poudre St. Registration: tinyurl.com/3sxmybp4.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Webinars — Registration: ppacg.org/events.
• Lunch and Learn Sessions: Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period, noon Thursday.
• Four-Part Medicare Series, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 6-27. Go online for topics.
UCHealth Virtual Classes — Registration: uchealth.org.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 20 and Dec. 15.
Voices of Grief — Exploring the Need to Grieve and Mourn, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 28; Exploring Grief After Suicide, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $25 for Sept. 29. Registration: voicesofgriefcenter.org.