Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Colorado Springs Walk to End Epilepsy — To benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado & Wyoming, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p9bxvjr.
NAMIWalks — 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 8, Monument Valley Park, 170 W. Cache La Poudre St. Registration: tinyurl.com/3sxmybp4.
Race Against Suicide Walk/Run — To benefit the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, 9 a.m. Sunday, El Pomar Youth Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle, $35. Registration: tinyurl.com/mryuv8b4.
Run4Hope 5K for Schools — To benefit suicide prevention programs in local high schools, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument, $30-$50. Registration: run4hope5k forschools.com.
UCHealth Virtual Classes — Registration: uchealth.org.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 20 and Dec. 15.
Voices of Grief — Exploring the Need to Grieve and Mourn, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 28; Exploring Grief After Suicide, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $25 for Sept. 29. Registration: voicesofgriefcenter.org.
Wholeness & Wellness Weekend — Friday-Sunday, La Foret, 6145 Shoup Road, $119 and up. Registration: tinyurl.com/4w2m7uyh.