Breakfast of Champions — With five-time Olympic medalist Greg Louganis, to benefit Peak Vista, 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 9, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $250. Reservations: peakvista.org/boc.
Community CPR and Basic First Aid Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 8, Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $20. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
Continuum of Care Panel — With senior-living experts, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Melody Living Independent, 7570 Tutt Blvd. Registration: tinyurl.com/w7bdvckb.
The Mentally Strong Community Celebration — 4-9 p.m. Dec. 3, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive; mentallystrong.com/events.
Music for Mental Health — Featuring Lanco to benefit Bryson’s Chase, 7 p.m. Saturday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29 and up. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
UCHealth Virtual Classes — Registration: uchealth.org.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 15.