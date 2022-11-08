Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Breakfast of Champions — With five-time Olympic medalist Greg Louganis, to benefit Peak Vista, 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $250. Reservations: peakvista.org/boc.

Community CPR and Basic First Aid Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $20. Registration: monumentcomm training@gmail.com.

Health Equity Resource Fair — A health resource fair, promoting access to affirming care for the LGBTQIA2+ community, COVID-19 and flu vaccines and more, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St.; insideoutys.org.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day — With speakers, panels, community partners and a butterfly ceremony, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Woodmen Valley Chapel, 290 E. Woodmen Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/25up6hbf.

The Mentally Strong Community Celebration — 4-9 p.m. Dec. 3, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive; mentallystrong.com/events.

November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope with silent auction, cocktail reception, dinner and live music, 6-10 p.m. Nov. 18, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Reservations: tinyurl.com/3z572md2.

UCHealth Virtual Classes — Registration: uchealth.org.

• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 15.