Listings appear on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits and at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Brewster's Battle at the Links — To benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 7:30 a.m. Friday, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., $110 and up. Reservations: brewstersbattle.com.

Cameron Memorial Golf Tournament — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2, Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur, $300. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Cheyenne Village Shrimp Boil — 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $100. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.

Colorado Springs Health & Fitness Expo — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 24, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $5-$8; cosfitnessexpo.com.

Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 19, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, $75, $135 for two tickets, $575 for table of 8. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.

Sporting Clays Shoot — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org/sporting-clays.