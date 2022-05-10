Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Alzheimer’s Association Educational Webinars — Registration required: 1-800-272-3900.
• Dementia Conversation, noon-1 p.m. Monday.
• Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners — Middle Stages, 6-7:30 p.m. May 18.
• Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners — Late Stages, 6-7:30 p.m. May 18.
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 1-2 p.m. May 19, noon-1 p.m. June 14.
• Effective Communication Strategies, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 23 and June 28.
• Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s, 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 15.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 9:30-11 a.m. June 4 and 4-5:30 p.m. June 16.
• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research, noon-1:30 p.m. June 15.
• Advancing the Science, 5:30-7 p.m. June 21.
• Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior, 5:30-7 p.m. June 30.
Chef Showcase — To benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care PACE, 5-8:30 p.m. May 19, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $150. Reservations: rmpace.org.
CPR Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m. July 12, Limbach Park, 151 Front St., $10 donation. Registration required: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
Pikes Peak Region Senior Summit — Hosted by Silver Key with health screenings, vendors and more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: silverkey.org/senior- summit.
Prevention Starts with All: The Chris Herren Story — Learn about mental health and substance use prevention and treatment in Colorado, 5-9 p.m. May 19, Sunrise Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $5. Registration: tinyurl.com/mvmrfxt3.
Sporting Clays Event — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road, go online for prices. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. June 10, Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy, $250. Registration: uchealthmemorialcares.org/golf.
UCHealth Virtual Classes — Registration: uchealth.org.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. June 16, Aug. 18, Oct. 20 and Dec. 15.