Alzheimer’s Association Education — Registration required: 800-272-3900.
• Dementia Conversations webinar, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30-11 a.m. April 12.
• The 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease webinar, 9:30-11 a.m. April 5.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia webinar, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 11 and 4:30-6 p.m. April 21.
• Caregiver’s Guide to Managing Money webinar, 4-5:30 p.m. April 14.
• Effective Communication Strategies webinar, noon-1 p.m. and 9:30-11 a.m. April 19.
• Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior webinar, 9:30-11 a.m. April 20.
• Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners — Early Stages webinar, 9-10:30 a.m. April 23.
• Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners — Middle Stages webinar, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 23.
• Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners — Late Stages webinar, 1-2:30 p.m. April 23.
• Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s webinar, 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 27.
Chef Showcase — To benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care PACE, 5-8:30 p.m. May 19, The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $150. Reservations: rmpace.org.
Plants, People and Science — An ethnobotanical approach to the diseases of ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, featuring Paul Alan Cox, Ph.D., hosted by the Broadmoor Garden Club, 9:45 a.m. April 8, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. Registration required by Thursday: BGCOpenMeeting@gmail.com.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Classes — Registration: ppacg.org/events.
• Lunch and Learn: Avoiding Medicare Scams — Email Safety Tips, noon April 20.
• Medicare 101 webinar, hosted by PPACG Area Agency on Aging and Ent Credit Union, 4 p.m. April 25.
Red Ribbon Ball — To benefit Southern Colorado Health Network, 6 p.m. April 9, The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $125. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3akuanwk.
UCHealth Virtual Classes — Registration: uchealth.org.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. April 21, June 16, Aug. 18, Oct. 20 and Dec. 15.