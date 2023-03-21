Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Masked 'Till Midnight — To benefit Angels Against Alzheimer's, 7-11 p.m. April 1, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $75 in advance, $100 at door. Reservations: angelsagainstalzheimers.com.

Chat with the Parkinson's Pro — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, East Library, East Community Meeting Room, 5550 N. Union Blvd. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc4nyemc.

Children's Mindfulness Series — Children, ages 5-10 with an adult, will learn how our five senses help us to be present, as well as how we can use meditation to handle big emotions, 10 a.m.-noon April 22 and 29, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $20-$30 per child per class, $10 off if register for both classes. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

From Hearts to Hope — To benefit Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado and other charities, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Julie Penrose Hall, 9 El Pomar Road, go online for prices. Tickets: buytickets.at/fromhearttohope/794149.

Jackson Creek Senior Living — 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: Laura Hale, 719-725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.

• Alzheimer's Association Education Nights: "Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors," 5-6 p.m. Wednesday.

• Alzheimer's Association Education Nights — "Effective Communication," 5-6 p.m. March 29.

Let's Talk about Autism — 1 p.m. April 8, Sand Creek Conference Room, 950 Academy Park Loop; 719-602-5207, president.zpb.xkz@gmail.com.

MS Walk — To benefit the National MS Society, 8 a.m. May 20, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yw6cjtsb.

Pikes Peak Herb Fest — Learn about living a healthier lifestyle, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 1, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; tinyurl.com/vj59jvzk.

Sporting Clays Shoot — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org/sporting-clays.