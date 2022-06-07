Health Notes
Listings appear on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits and at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
#golf4prevention — To benefit the Baker Foundation, 6:30 a.m. July 19, The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration: golf4prevention.org.
Alzheimer’s Association educational webinars — Registration required: 800-272-3900.
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, noon-1 p.m. June 14.
• Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s, 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 15.
• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research, noon-1:30 p.m. June 15.
• Advancing the Science, 5:30-7 p.m. June 21.
• Effective Communication Strategies, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 28.
• Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior, 5:30-7 p.m. June 30.
Cheyenne Village’s Fundraising Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. June 27, Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive, $250. Registration: cheyennevillage.org/2022-cv-golf.
CPR Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m. July 12, Limbach Park, 151 Front St., $10 donation. Registration required: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
Pikes Peak Region Senior Summit — Hosted by Silver Key with health screenings, vendors and more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15, The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: silverkey.org/senior-summit.
Prevention Rocks Retreat — 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. July 18, Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, go online for prices. Registration: retreats4prevention.org.
Teal Tee-Off Golf Tournament — To benefit Sue’s Gift — Gynecologic Cancer Support, 9 a.m. June 20, The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point, $250, $900 for foursome. Registration: suesgift.org.
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. Friday, Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy, $250. Registration: uchealthmemorialcares.org/golf.
UCHealth Virtual Classes — Registration: uchealth.org.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. June 16, Aug. 18, Oct. 20 and Dec. 15.
Victory Service Dogs Charity Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. July 15, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., $100. Registration: tinyurl.com/2uzpwrvd.