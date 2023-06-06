Listings appear on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits and at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Cameron Memorial Golf Tournament — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2, Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur, $300. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Colorado Springs Health & Fitness Expo — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 24, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $5-$8; cosfitnessexpo.com.

Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 19, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, $75, $135 for two tickets, $575 for table of 8. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.

Rocky Mountain Pig Jig — Barbecue competition, live music and more to benefit NephCure, 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $30 online, $45 at gate, free for ages 12 and younger. Tickets: rockymountainpigjig.com.