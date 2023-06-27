Listings appear on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits and at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].

Cameron Memorial Golf Tournament — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2, Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur, $300. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 19, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, $75, $135 for two tickets, $575 for table of 8. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.

National Alliance on Mental Illness — Registration: 719-473-8477.

• NAMI Family-to-Family Educational Course, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 19-Sept. 6, downtown YMCA, 207 N. Nevada Ave.