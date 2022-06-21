Listings appear on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits and at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
#golf4prevention — To benefit the Baker Foundation, 6:30 a.m. July 19, Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration: golf4prevention.org.
Alzheimer’s Association educational webinars — Registration required: 800-272-3900.
• Effective Communication Strategies, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 28.
• Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior, 5:30-7 p.m. June 30.
Cheyenne Village’s Fundraising Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. Monday, Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive, $250. Registration: cheyennevillage.org/2022-cv-golf.
CPR class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m. July 12, Limbach Park, 151 Front St., $10 donation. Registration: monumentcomm training@gmail.com.
Pikes Peak United Way Kickin’ It Back To School — With athletic physicals, dental checks, haircuts, school supplies and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 14, Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St.; ppunitedway.org.
Prevention Rocks Retreat — 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. July 18, Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, go online for prices. Registration: retreats4prevention.org.
Riders 4 Children — Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities — 9 a.m. July 30, Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycles, 6640 Corporate Drive. Registration: riders4children.com.
“Invitation for Hope: Surviving and Thriving After Breast Cancer” — Exhibit and sale to benefit Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 5-8 p.m. July 1, Jana L. Bussanich Art, 218 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 111. Artist talks and presentations will take place on select days through July 30. Go online for schedule: tinyurl.com/yuzym72e.
UCHealth Virtual Classes — Registration: uchealth.org.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. Aug. 18, Oct. 20 and Dec. 15.
Victory Service Dogs Charity
Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. July 15, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., $100. Registration: tinyurl.com/2uzpwrvd.
Carlotta Olson, The Gazette