Colorado Springs Walk to End Epilepsy — To benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado & Wyoming, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 18, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p9bxvjr.
Newborn Hope — Registration required.
• Our Amazing NICU Dads Webinar, 9:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday, $25; tinyurl.com/msdxf47x.
Pikes Peak Community College — Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: ppcc.enrollware.com/schedule.
• Non-Credit American Heart Association Basic Life Support Course, noon-3 p.m. Aug. 8, Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9.
Pikes Peak United Way Kickin’ it Back to School — With athletic physicals, dental checks, haircuts, school supplies and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 14, Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St.; ppunitedway.org.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Webinars — Registration: ppacg.org/events.
• Lunch and Learn Sessions: Getting Help with Medicare Costs, noon Thursday.
• Four-Part Medicare Series, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 4-25. Go online for topics.
• Lunch and Learn Sessions: Medicare Part D, noon Sept. 8.
• Lunch and Learn Sessions: Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period, noon Sept. 22.
Riders 4 Children — Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities — 9 a.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycles, 6640 Corporate Drive. Registration: riders4children.com.
Ronald McDonald House Charities 35th Anniversary — 5:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 19, The Public House at The Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave.; rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
Shrimp Boil — To benefit Cheyenne Village, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Grand River Terrace, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $100. Reservations required by Aug. 19: cheyennevillage.org, Jeannie Porter, 719-572-7478.
UCHealth Virtual Classes — Registration: uchealth.org.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. Aug. 18, Oct. 20 and Dec. 15.
Women’s Wellness Talk — Surviving Breast Cancer & Thriving — Noon-3 p.m. Saturday. For location and registration, call Natalie Becker, 719-644-0340.
Wholeness & Wellness Weekend — Sept. 16-18, La Foret, 6145 Shoup Road, $119 and up. Registration: tinyurl.com/4w2m7uyh.