#golf4prevention — To benefit the Baker Foundation, 6:30 a.m. July 19, The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration: golf4prevention.org.
Ice Cream Social — Learn about the Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs parking lot, 1322 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: 719-638-0808, cpacs@msn.com.
Newborn Hope — Registration required.
• Our Amazing NICU Dads Webinar, 9:30 a.m.-noon July 27, $25; tinyurl.com/msdxf47x.
Pikes Peak Community College — Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: ppcc.enrollware.com/schedule.
• Non-Credit American Heart Association Basic Life Support Course, noon-3 p.m. Aug. 8, Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9.
Pikes Peak United Way Kickin’ It Back to School — With athletic physicals, dental checks, haircuts, school supplies and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 14, Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St.; ppunitedway.org.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Webinars — Registration: ppacg.org/events.
• Lunch and Learn Sessions: Medicare Preventive Services, noon Thursday.
• Lunch and Learn Sessions: Getting Help with Medicare Costs, noon July 28.
• Four-Part Medicare Series, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 4-25. Go online for topics.
Prevention Rocks Retreat — 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, go online for prices. Registration: retreats4 prevention.org.
Riders 4 Children — Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities — 9 a.m. July 30, Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycles, 6640 Corporate Drive. Registration: riders4children.com.
UCHealth Virtual Classes — Registration: uchealth.org.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. Aug. 18, Oct. 20 and Dec. 15.
Victory Service Dogs Charity Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. Friday, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., $100. Registration: tinyurl.com/ 2uzpwrvd.