Bowl for the Green Bowl-a-Thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families' programs for adults with disabilities and their families, 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 11, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$30. Registration: sksfcolorado.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness — Registration: 719-473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.

• NAMI Homefront Educational Course addresses the needs of family, caregivers and friends of those who have served or are serving our country, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 8, Southeast YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Drive.

• NAMI Family-to-Family Educational Course is for family and friends of individuals with serious mental health conditions, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 7-March 28, Franciscan Community Counseling, 7664 Assisi Heights.

• NAMI Peer-to-Peer Educational Course is for adults with mental illness who are looking to better understand their condition, 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 22-April 12, Serenity Recovery Connection, 985 W. Fillmore St.