Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Masked 'Till Midnight — To benefit Angels Against Alzheimer's, 7-11 p.m. April 1, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $75 in advance, $100 at door. Reservations: angelsagainstalzheimers.com.

Bowl for the Green Bowl-a-Thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families' programs for adults with disabilities and their families, 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 11, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$30. Registration: sksfcolorado.org.

Chat with the Parkinson's Pro — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 25, East Library, East Community Meeting Room, 5550 N. Union Blvd. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc4nyemc.

From Hearts to Hope — To benefit Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado and other charities, 6-10 p.m. March 25, Julie Penrose Hall, 9 El Pomar Road, go online for prices. Tickets: buytickets.at/fromhearttohope/794149.