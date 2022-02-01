Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Education — Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Living with Alzheimer’s, Middle Stages, Part 1, noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Ten Signs of Alzheimer’s, 5:30-7 pm. Monday.
• Effective Communication Strategies, 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
• Living with Alzheimer’s, Middle Stages, Part 2, noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
• Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
• Living with Alzheimer’s, Middle Stages, Part 3, noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
• Advancing the Science, 1-2 p.m. Feb. 17.
• Legal and Financial Planning, 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
• Living with Alzheimer’s, Late Stages, Part 1, noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
• Living with Alzheimer’s, Late Stages, Part 2, noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Classes — Registration: ppacg.org/events.
• Four-Part Medicare Series, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 24.
• Lunch and Learn: Medicare Enrollment Periods — What You Should Know, noon March 10.
• Lunch and Learn: Avoiding Medicare Scams — Email Safety Tips, noon March 24.
UCHealth Virtual Classes — Registration: uchealth.org.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 17.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. April 21.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. June 16.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. Aug. 18.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 20.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 15.