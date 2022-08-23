Listings appear on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits and at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Colorado Springs Walk to End Epilepsy — To benefit Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado & Wyoming, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 18, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p9bxvjr.
NAMIWalks — 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 8, Monument Valley Park, 170 W. Cache La Poudre St. Registration: tinyurl.com/3sxmybp4.
Pikes Peak Community College — Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: ppcc.enrollware.com/schedule.
• Non-Credit American Heart Association Basic Life Support Course, noon-3 p.m. Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Webinars — Registration: ppacg.org/events.
• Lunch and Learn Sessions: Medicare Part D, noon Sept. 8.
• Lunch and Learn Sessions: Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period, noon Sept. 22.
• Four-Part Medicare Series, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 6-27. Go online for topics.
Rocky Mountain Pig Jig — To benefit NephCure Kidney International, with live music, open bar, amateur BBQ competition, kids’ area and more, 1-7 p.m. Sept. 10, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Road, $30-$40, free for ages 12 and younger. Tickets: rockymountainpigjig.com.
Run4Hope 5K for Schools — To benefit suicide prevention programs in local high schools, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 17, The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument, $30-$50. Registration: run4hope5kforschools.com.
UCHealth Virtual Classes — Registration: uchealth.org.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 20 and Dec. 15.
Wholeness & Wellness Weekend — Sept. 16-18, La Foret, 6145 Shoup Road, $119 and up. Registration: tinyurl.com/4w2m7uyh.