Colorado Springs Walk to End Epilepsy — To benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado & Wyoming, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 18, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p9bxvjr.
Compassionate Friends Flower Release — To remember children who have died, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Bear Creek Regional Park East, 21st Street and West Rio Grande Avenue; tcfpikespeakchapter.org.
The Country Music Project — To benefit Disability Connections, 4-8 p.m. Sunday, 13854 Gleneagle Drive, $8 for adults; tinyurl.com/495fyu9a.
The Mentally Strong Community Celebration — 4-9 p.m. Dec. 3, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive; mentallystrong.com/events.
Pikes Peak Community College — Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: ppcc.enrollware.com/schedule.
• Non-Credit American Heart Association Basic Life Support Course, noon-3 p.m. Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Webinars — Registration: ppacg.org/events.
• Lunch and Learn Sessions: Medicare Part D, noon Sept. 8.
• Lunch and Learn Sessions: Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period, noon Sept. 22.
• Four-Part Medicare Series, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 6-27. Go online for topics.
Ronald McDonald House Charities 35th Anniversary — 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, The Public House at The Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave.; rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
Shrimp Boil — To benefit Cheyenne Village, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Grand River Terrace, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $100. Reservations required by Friday: cheyennevillage.org, Jeannie Porter, 719-572-7478.
UCHealth Virtual Classes — Registration: uchealth.org.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 and Dec. 15.
Understanding Medicare Educational Session — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Registration: 719-358-8370, scottpeakinsurance.com/registration.
Wholeness & Wellness Weekend — Sept. 16-18, La Foret, 6145 Shoup Road, $119 and up. Registration: tinyurl.com/4w2m7uyh.