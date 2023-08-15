Listings appear on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits and at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].

Cameron Memorial Golf Tournament — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2, Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur, $300. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Gems of Hope Charity Dinner — To benefit the Cerebral Palsy Association, 5-9:30 p.m. Oct. 7, DoubleTree Hotel, 1175 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $125. Reservations: cpappr.org/cerebral-palsy-events.

Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, $75, $135 for two tickets, $575 for table of 8. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.

Philanthropy on the Farm Outdoor Farm-to-Table Dinner — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 25, Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur, $500. Reservations: [email protected].

Special Kids Special Families Night of Comedy — To benefit Zach's Place, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 30, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $85, $650 for table of eight through Aug. 31, $95 or $750 for table of eight after Aug. 31. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org.

Swing-Sink-Support Scramble Golf Tournament — To benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 9, 3254 Paseo Road, $800 for team of four. Registration: Jenna Evans, 719 433-3177, cstrc.org.