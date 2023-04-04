Listings appear on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits and at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Brewster's Battle at the Links — To benefit Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 7:30 a.m. June 2, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., $100 and up. Reservations: brewstersbattle.com.

Children's Mindfulness Series — Children, ages 5-10 with an adult, will learn how the five senses help us to be present, as well as how we can use meditation to handle big emotions, 10 a.m.-noon April 22 and 29, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $20-$30 per child per class, $10 off if register for both classes. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Let's Talk about Autism — 1 p.m. Saturday, Sand Creek Conference Room, 950 Academy Park Loop; 719-602-5207, president.zpb.xkz@gmail.com.

MS Walk — To benefit National MS Society, 8 a.m. May 20, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yw6cjtsb.

Sporting Clays Shoot — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org/sporting-clays.