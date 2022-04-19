Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Alzheimer’s Association Educational Webinars — Registration required: 1-800-272-3900.
• Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior, 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and 5:30-7 p.m. June 30.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, noon-1 p.m. May 3, 9:30-11 a.m. June 4 and 4-5:30 p.m. June 16.
• Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners — Early Stages, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday and 6-7:30 p.m. May 4.
• Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners — Middle Stages, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday and 6-7:30 p.m. May 18.
• Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners — Late Stages, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday and 6-7:30 p.m. May 18.
• Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s, 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 27, May 9 and June 15.
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 5, 1-2 p.m. May 19, noon-1 p.m. June 14.
• Dementia Conversation, noon-1 p.m. May 16.
• Effective Communication Strategies, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 23 and June 28.
Caring for Those with Parkinson’s Disease Lunch & Learn — 11 a.m. Thursday, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Reservations: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events,
Chef Showcase — To benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care PACE, 5-8:30 p.m. May 19, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $150. Reservations: rmpace.org.
Finding the Right Fit: An Exploration of Mental Health Therapies — 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Colorado Springs Fire Station 18, 6830 Hadler View. Virtual via Zoom available. Registration: tinyurl.com/mwahwyex.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Classes — Registration: ppacg.org/events.
• Lunch and Learn: Avoiding Medicare Scams — Email Safety Tips, noon Wednesday.
• Medicare 101 Webinar, hosted by PPACG Area Agency on Aging and Ent Credit Union, 4 p.m. Monday.
Sporting Clays Event — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road, go online for prices. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. June 10, Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy, $250. Registration: uchealthmemorial cares.org/golf.
UCHealth Virtual Classes — Registration: uchealth.org.
• Power to Prevent Diabetes, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, Aug. 18, Oct. 20 and Dec. 15.