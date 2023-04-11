Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

365 Health Fairs — Low-cost health screenings. Registration: 365health.org/healthfair-locations.

• Saturday, 7 a.m.-noon, CSU Pueblo's Occhiato Center, 2200 Bonforte Blvd.

• April 29, 7 a.m.-noon, Community Congregational Church, 103 Pawnee Ave., Manitou Springs, and 7-11 a.m., Evangelical Free Church, 3000 E. Main St., Cañon City.

Brewster's Battle at the Links — To benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 7:30 a.m. June 2, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., $100 and up. Reservations: brewstersbattle.com.

Cheyenne Village Shrimp Boil — 5:30-8 p.m. June 2, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $100. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.

Children's Mindfulness Series — Children, ages 5-10 with an adult, will learn how our five senses help us to be present, as well as how we can use meditation to handle big emotions, 10 a.m.-noon April 22 and 29, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $20-$30 per child per class, $10 off if register for both classes. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Colorado Springs Walk to Defeat ALS — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/3veeubkw.

Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 19, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, $75, $135 for two tickets, $575 for table of 8. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.

MS Walk — To benefit the National MS Society, 8 a.m. May 20, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yw6cjtsb.

Senior Life Expo — With products, services on healthy aging, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. Register for a chance to win a King Soopers card: seniorlifeexpocs.com.

Sporting Clays Shoot — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org/sporting-clays.

Walk and Talk with a Doc with UCHealth — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration: Mary Duran 719-365-8061, mary.duran@uchealth.org.