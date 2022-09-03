EVENTS
Bark at Briargate — With adoptions, charity dog washes, vendors and more, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 23, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.
Pawtoberfest — Dog walk and beer fest to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 17, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street, $25 and up. Registration: hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2022.
NEED HELP?
Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial assistance for major veterinary care and behavior-modification services, access to a list of Colorado pet care resources, and educational information on preventive pet care and safety: harleys-hopefoundation.org, 719-495-6083.
Email adoption fairs and pet events at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.