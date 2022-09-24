EVENTS
National Mill Dog Rescue Gala — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 1, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $25 virtual, $150 in-person. Reservations: nmdr.org/happening-now.
Blessing of the Animals — 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2, St. David Episcopal Church, 36 Edlowe Road, Woodland Park. Open to leashed and vaccinated pets; 719-687-9195.
LOOKING TO HELP?
9 Lives Rescue — Foster homes needed. Supplies and medical care provided; 719-591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Breeder Release Adoption Service — Donations of money, food, dog collars and harnesses accepted; breederadoptions.org.
Happy Cats Haven — Volunteer cleaners and adoption help needed as well as donations of Costco, grocery and office supply gift cards; gently used cat equipment accepted; 719-362-4600, happycatshaven.org.
Rescued Hearts Unique Boutique — Proceeds benefit local animal rescues, 3314 Austin Bluffs Parkway; 719-466-9797, rescued-hearts.org.
Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — Volunteers and fosters needed; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
