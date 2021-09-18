EVENTS
OCT. 9
Sweet 16 Party — To benefit Chihuahua & Small Dog Rescue, 6-9:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Masonic Hall, 1150 Panorama Drive, $35-$50. Registration required: tinyurl.com/eets4fb5.
ADOPTION FAIRS
Happy Cats Haven — Kittens, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Pet Supplies Plus, 3630 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 130; 362-4600, happycatshaven.org.
LOOKING TO HELP?
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Foster homes needed. Supplies and medical care provided; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Breeder Release Adoption Service — Donations of money, food, dog collars and harnesses accepted; breederadoptions.org.
Happy Cats Haven — Volunteer cleaners and adoption help needed as well as donations of Costco, grocery and office supply gift cards; gently used cat equipment accepted; 362-4600, happycatshaven.org.
Look What the Cat Brought In — Volunteers for shelter tasks and fosters for kittens and cats needed, 2129 E. Boulder St.; 331-6852, lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — Volunteers and fosters needed; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
WHAT TO DO IF?
If an animal bites you, your pet runs away, or you find a stray, call the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 473-1741. To list a lost or found pet, go to hsppr.org.
Email adoption fairs and pet events at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.