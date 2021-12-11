NEED HELP?
Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial assistance for major veterinary care and behavior- modification services, access to a list of Colorado pet care resources and more: harleys-hopefoundation.org, 719-495-6083.
LOOKING TO HELP?
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Foster homes needed; colorado9lives.com.
Happy Cats Haven — Volunteer cleaners and adoption help needed as well as Costco and grocery gift cards; gently used cat equipment accepted; happycatshaven.org.
Look What the Cat Brought In — Volunteers for shelter tasks and fosters for kittens and cats needed, 2129 E. Boulder St.; 719-331-6852, lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — Volunteers and fosters needed; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
