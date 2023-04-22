EVENTS

Fur Ball — To benefit Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $200. Reservations: hsppr.org/furball.

Puppy Rescue Mission Fundraiser — With cornhole tournament and food sales, 2 p.m. May 27, American Legion Post 5, 15 E. Platte Ave.; 719-632-0960.

NEED HELP?

Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial assistance for major veterinary care and behavior-modification services, access to a list of Colorado pet care resources, and educational information on preventive pet care and safety: harleys-hopefoundation.org, 719-495-6083.

AVAILABLE

Safe Place for Pets — Finding homes for pets of terminally ill owners. For information on rehoming pets or to find available pets for adoption, call 719-359-0201 or go to safeplacepets.org.

Adopt a Shelter Pet license plates — $80 one-time fee for new or replacement plates in addition to other taxes and fees, $25 renewal fee. Part of funds benefit the Pet Overpopulation Fund; colorado.gov.

LOOKING TO HELP?

9 Lives Rescue — Foster homes needed. Supplies and medical care provided; 719-591-4640; colorado9lives.com.

Breeder Release Adoption Service — Donations of money, food, dog collars and harnesses accepted; breederadoptions.org.

Happy Cats Haven — Volunteer cleaners and adoption help needed as well as donations of Costco, grocery and office supply gift cards; gently used cat equipment accepted; 719-362-4600, happycatshaven.org.

Rescued Hearts Unique Boutique — Proceeds benefit local animal rescues, 3314 Austin Bluffs Parkway; 719-466-9797, rescued-hearts.org.

Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — Volunteers and fosters needed; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.

WHAT TO DO IF?

If an animal bites you, your pet runs away or you find a stray, call the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 719-473-1741. To list a lost or found pet, go to hsppr.org.

