Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• History of the Garden Hike, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/59fneefy.
• Nature Journaling Hike, noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/jtsnz49t.
• Hike with a Naturalist, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/mv6z82fp.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Red Trail Overlook, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Nature Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Sunset Hike, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge.
• Nature Walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 13, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Black Bear Trail, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 13, Black Bear Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Clear Spring Ranch Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m.-noon, Clear Springs Ranch, Loren Lane, Fountain. Strollers can complete the trails, wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• SUN-Day in the Garden, telescope viewing of the chromosphere layer of the sun and other viewings, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Nature Crafts, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center.
• Black Bear Touch Table, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Visitor Center.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Flopping Fish, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday, $3 per person.
• Fall Bird Count, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, $5.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Hug a Tree: Survival for Kids, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Campfire Talk, Wildlife Safety, 7-8 p.m. Sept. 13.
Running
Life’s 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.
• Women’s Beginner Trail Six-Week Running Course or 10-Week Training Group, starting 9 a.m. Saturday, Lakewood.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
SATURDAY
Rocky Mountain Trail Running Camo — 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Tumbling River Ranch, 11117 Pine St., Grant. Go online for cost. Registration: becomingultra.com/rocky- mountain-trail-camp-2021.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
