almanac

Courtesy of Albadia Golf Resort

 Courtesy

Almanac

Hiking

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.

• History of the Garden Hike, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/59fneefy.

• Nature Journaling Hike, noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/jtsnz49t.

• Hike with a Naturalist, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/mv6z82fp.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.

• Red Trail Overlook, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

• Nature Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Visitor Center.

• Sunset Hike, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge.

• Nature Walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 13, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• Black Bear Trail, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 13, Black Bear Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

SATURDAY

Clear Spring Ranch Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m.-noon, Clear Springs Ranch, Loren Lane, Fountain. Strollers can complete the trails, wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.

Nature

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.

• SUN-Day in the Garden, telescope viewing of the chromosphere layer of the sun and other viewings, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.

• Nature Crafts, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center.

• Black Bear Touch Table, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Visitor Center.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Nature Adventures: Flopping Fish, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday, $3 per person.

• Fall Bird Count, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, $5.

Colorado Birding TrailColoradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.

• Hug a Tree: Survival for Kids, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.

• Campfire Talk, Wildlife Safety, 7-8 p.m. Sept. 13.

Running

Life’s 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.

• Women’s Beginner Trail Six-Week Running Course or 10-Week Training Group, starting 9 a.m. Saturday, Lakewood.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

SATURDAY

Rocky Mountain Trail Running Camo — 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Tumbling River Ranch, 11117 Pine St., Grant. Go online for cost. Registration: becomingultra.com/rocky- mountain-trail-camp-2021.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments