Cycling
Outside Events Cycling Series — Go online for prices. Registration: events.outsideonline.com.
• Tour of the Moon, Saturday, Grand Junction.
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Full Moon Hike, 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Fox Run Regional Park, $4-$5.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• School Pond, 9 a.m. Tuesday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Dynamite Cabin, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Bacon Rock, 9 a.m. Thursday, Homestead Trailhead.
• Outlook Ridge, 9 a.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Wapiti Nature Trail, 9 a.m. Sept. 12, Wapiti Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Homestead Ranch Regional Park Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9:30 a.m.-noon and finish by 3 p.m., Homestead Ranch Regional Park, Pavilion 1, 1644 Gollihar Road, Peyton. Large-wheeled strollers can complete trails, wheelchairs not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail; 719-597-4307.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature's Classroom: Foothills Habitats, for grades 1-2, 1-3 p.m. Thursday, $4.
• Sustainability Series: What's in Your Water? 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, $4-$5.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Nature Crafts, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Skins and Skulls, 11 a.m. Sunday, Visitor Center.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Wiggly Worms, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday or Friday, $3 per person.
• Fall Bird Count, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, $5.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Survival Skills for Kids, for ages 5 and older, 2 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Fly Fishing, for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m. Saturday or Sept. 17, Dragonfly Pond.
FRIDAY
Campapalooza — To introduce young people to the joys of camping and outdoor activities, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., City Park's Lake Joy, Pueblo; bgcpckids.org.
Running
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
—
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.