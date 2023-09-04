Cycling

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Pikes Peak APEX — Mountain bike challenge on the slopes of Pikes Peak to benefit PPORA Trail Stewardship Fund. Go online for prices. Registration: pikespeakapex.com.

Climbing

Rocky Mountain Conservancy Bettie Courses — Open to all women. Go online for locations and prices. Registration: rmconservancy.org/learn-with-us.

• Summiting Longs Peak, Saturday-Monday.

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

• Forest Bathing Walks, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday or 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $20-$30.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek natures centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

THROUGH OCT. 28

Paint Mines Guided Hikes — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Painted Mines Interpretive Park, 29950 Paint Mines Road, Calhan, $3 donation. Registration: tinyurl.com/kdk5w95d.

Nature

• Kids' Night Out: Marvelous Moths, for ages 7-12, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, $20-$25.

• Moths' Night Out with Mile High Bug Club, 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, $3.

• Adult Day Camp: Arthropods, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, $25-$30.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com

• Nature Adventures: Migration Masters, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.

• Fall Bird Count, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, $5 donation.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

SATURDAY

Green Mountain Bird Walk — With wildlife biologist and author, Joe LaFleur, 8-9 a.m., meet in front of The Painted Bear, 10550 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls, binoculars suggested, for ages five and older; 719-301-8801, betterbirdwatching.com.

Outdoor Skills

• Stream Ecology and Fly Fishing, Tuesday.

Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

SEPT. 10

Pikes Peak APEX Trail Run — American the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: runtheday.com/register/detail/run-the-apex.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

—

