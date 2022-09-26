Almanac
Cycling
SATURDAY
Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day — 9-11 a.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/take-kid-mountain-biking.
Hiking
Cherokee Ranch & Castle — 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia. Registration: cherokeeranch.org.
• Fall Backcountry Hike, 8 a.m. Saturday, $37.50.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.
• Motorless Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday. Registration not required; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Cahill Loop, 9 a.m. Friday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Sunset Hike, 6:15 p.m. Friday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
OCT. 7
Hunter’s Full Moon Night Walk Cottonwood Creek Area — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 5-8 p.m. and finish by 10 p.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department 20, 6755 Rangewood Drive. Jogging strollers can complete trails, wheelchairs not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail; Curt Converse, 719-591-8193, Dan Forbeck, 719-648-3176, falconwanderers.org.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• S’mores Under the Stars, 7:30-10 p.m. Thursday, $4-$5.
• Nature’s Classroom: Colorado Wildlife Detectives, for grades 3-5, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 4, call for prices.
• Kids’ Night Out: Mad Scientist, for ages 6-12, 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 7, $15-$20.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Life of a Tree, 2 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Nature’s Cleanup Crew, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 6 or 7, $3 per person.
• “Ghost Fish: The Legend of the Lake” Theatre on the Trail, for ages 3 and older, 10-11:15 a.m. and 12:45-2 p.m. Oct. 8 and 15, $15, free for ages 1 and younger.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Running
Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
THROUGH SUNDAY
Creek Week Cleanup — Fountain Creek Watershed and other local venues. Registration: fountain-crk.org/register.
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.