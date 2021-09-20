almanac

Courtesy of Albadia Golf Resort

Almanac

Cycling

SATURDAY

Durango Fall Blaze Bicycle Celebration — With rides for road, mountain bike and gravel riders, Durango. Go online for costs and registration: durangofallblaze.com.

Hiking

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.

• Fall Equinox Hike, 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/yvdvy3aj.

• Geology Hike with Jay Temple, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/m6hwrktd.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.

• Fall Challenge Hike: Elk Meadow and Peak View, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• Cahill Loop, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Rock Pond, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.

• Peak View Pond, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

• Fall Challenge Hike: Cahill Pond, Buffalo Rock and Moonshine, 8 a.m.-noon Thursday, Visitor Center.

• Elk Meadow, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• Aspen Trail, 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, School Pond Trailhead.

• Fall Challenge Hike: Outlook Ridge, Geer Pond, Lost Pond and Revenuer's Ridge, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Visitor Center.

• Elk Bugling Hike, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.

• Big Predator Touch Table and Safety Tips, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Visitor Center.

• Nature Painting: Colors of Autumn, 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Camper Services.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Active Adults: Gourd Art Workshop, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, $15-$18.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.

SATURDAY

No Child Left Behind — With archery, sidewalk chalk mural, pine cone bird feeder making, crayon leaf rubbing, animal tracks, campsite setup with s'more station and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights; 576-2016, ext. 6, tinyurl.com/32cwvf38.

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.

• Hug a Tree: Survival for Kids, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center.

Running

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online events: pprrun.org.

Snow Sports

SEPT. 27

Sno-Jets Ski and Adventure Club's Membership Party — 6-9 p.m., Front Range BBQ, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., go online for costs. Registration and payment required by Monday: snojets.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: fountaincreekweek.com.

• Creek Week Kickoff, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

FRIDAY

Rainbow Falls Volunteer Day: Weed Removal — 9-11 a.m., Rainbow Falls. Registration required: 520-6977.

Listings are published on a space-available basis.

