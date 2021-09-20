Almanac
Cycling
SATURDAY
Durango Fall Blaze Bicycle Celebration — With rides for road, mountain bike and gravel riders, Durango. Go online for costs and registration: durangofallblaze.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Fall Equinox Hike, 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/yvdvy3aj.
• Geology Hike with Jay Temple, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/m6hwrktd.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Elk Meadow and Peak View, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Cahill Loop, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Rock Pond, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
• Peak View Pond, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Cahill Pond, Buffalo Rock and Moonshine, 8 a.m.-noon Thursday, Visitor Center.
• Elk Meadow, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Aspen Trail, 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Outlook Ridge, Geer Pond, Lost Pond and Revenuer's Ridge, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Elk Bugling Hike, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Big Predator Touch Table and Safety Tips, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Visitor Center.
• Nature Painting: Colors of Autumn, 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Camper Services.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Active Adults: Gourd Art Workshop, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, $15-$18.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
SATURDAY
No Child Left Behind — With archery, sidewalk chalk mural, pine cone bird feeder making, crayon leaf rubbing, animal tracks, campsite setup with s'more station and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights; 576-2016, ext. 6, tinyurl.com/32cwvf38.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Hug a Tree: Survival for Kids, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online events: pprrun.org.
Snow Sports
SEPT. 27
Sno-Jets Ski and Adventure Club's Membership Party — 6-9 p.m., Front Range BBQ, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., go online for costs. Registration and payment required by Monday: snojets.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: fountaincreekweek.com.
• Creek Week Kickoff, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
FRIDAY
Rainbow Falls Volunteer Day: Weed Removal — 9-11 a.m., Rainbow Falls. Registration required: 520-6977.
