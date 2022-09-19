Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Active Adults: Kane Ranch Open Space Hike, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, $4-$5.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• Motorless Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Sept. 28. Registration not required; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Dark Sky Hike, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Hiking Challenge, 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Elk Meadow Trailhead; 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead; 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center parking lot.
• Cahill Loop, 9 a.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Red Tail Overlook, 9 a.m. Sept. 26, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Little Wonders: An Apple a Day, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 and or 1-2:15 p.m. Wednesday, $3 per person.
• S'mores Under the Stars, 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 29, $4-$5.
Catamount Institute Camps — 2740 E. Caramillo St. Registration: 719-471-0910, catamountinstitute.org/summer-camps.
• Aspen Presentation, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Tree Cookie Crafts, 1 p.m. Saturday, Camper Services.
• Aspen Touch Table, 2 p.m. Saturday, Camper Services.
• Elk Bugling, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Elk Touch Tables, 1 p.m. Sunday, Visitor Center.
• Homeschool Fridays: Awesome Arthropods, for grades K-2, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4 per person.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Black Canyon Astronomy Festival — Montrose; tinyurl.com/4c858w36.
Outdoor Skills
SATURDAY
Fly Fishing — Fishing workshop open to all ages with permanent disabilities, Colorado River at the Holzwarth Historic Site, west side of Rocky Mountain National Park. Registration: tinyurl.com/mw358j3a.
Running
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6745, jessicamiller@elpasoco.com.
• Creek Week Kickoff, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
