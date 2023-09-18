Hiking

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745, elpasocountynaturecenters.com

• Active Adults: Autumn Equinox Evening Hike, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, $8-$10.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.

• Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Sept. 27; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Grouse Mountain Guided Hike, 2 p.m. Friday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Cahill Leaf Peep Hike, 9 a.m. Saturday, School Pond Trailhead.

• Outlook Ridge, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

THROUGH OCT. 28

Paint Mines Guided Hikes — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Painted Mines Interpretive Park, 29950 Paint Mines Road, Calhan, $3 donation. Registration: tinyurl.com/kdk5w95d.

SATURDAY

Southeast Sand Creek Trail & Neighborhood Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Sand Creek Division Colorado Springs Police Department, 950 Academy Loop. Jogging strollers can should be able to complete course with difficulty, wheelchairs not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail; Curt Converse, 719-330-8399, falconwanderers.org, [email protected].

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

• Streams & Storms, for ages 12 and older, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $3.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745, elpasocountynaturecenters.com

• Homeschool Fridays: Awesome Arthropods, for grades K-2, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.

• What Lives in Fountain Creek? For ages 10 and older, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $4-$5.

• Nature Haiku Class for Kids, for ages 7-10, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $25-$30.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Leaf Pressing & the Science of Color, 1 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday, Visitor Center.

• Prowling Cats, 7 p.m. Thursday, Campers Services.

• Bees of Colorado, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.

• Geology of Colorado, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.

• All About Mining, 7 p.m. Saturday, Amphitheater.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

SATURDAY

USDA Forest Fee-Free Day — Go online for information: fs.usda.gov/visit/passes-permits.

Outdoor Skills

Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

