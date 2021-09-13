Almanac
Cycling
SUNDAY
Monarch Crest Crank — Salida, $25-$95. Registration required: monarchcrestcrank.com.
Hiking
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Pineries Open Space, 14K, Friday.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Guided Bird Walk, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4xr99he2.
• Forest Bathing Walk, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 20, $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3paaz6pr.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Preacher’s Hollow and Wapiti, 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, Visitor Center.
• Cahill Loop, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Homestead Trail, 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Homestead Trailhead.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Ranger Ridge and Stoner Mill, 8 a.m.-noon Thursday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Preacher’s Hollow Trail, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Aspen and School Pond, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Elk Bugling Hike, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Nature Hike, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 20, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Tree Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 20, Visitor Center.
• Mueller in Gold Sunset Hike, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Homeschool Fridays: Awesome Arthropods, for grades K-2, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.
• Girl Scout Badge Event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, $5 per Girl Scout badge.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Tracking and Trailing, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Nature Bingo, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Camper Services.
• Pond Safari, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dragonfly Pond.
• Tracks and Scat, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Visitor Center.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Dragonfly Pond.
• Basic Wilderness Survival, 7-8 p.m. Friday, Amphitheatre.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for event details: pprrun.org.
SUNDAY
Race Against Suicide — In-person and virtual 5K to benefit the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, El Pomar Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle, $35. Registration required: pikespeaksuicide prevention.org.
Skiing
SEPT. 27
Sno-Jets Ski and Adventure Club’s Membership Party — 6-9 p.m., Front Range BBQ, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., go online for costs. Registration and payment required by Sept. 20: snojets.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.