almanac
Cycling
Outside Events Cycling Series — Go online for prices. Registration: events.outsideonline.com.
• Tour de Vineyards, Saturday, Palisade.
SUNDAY
Monarch Crest Crank — Salida, $95. Registration: monarch crestcrank.com.
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walks, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, $20-$30.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Hiking Challenge, 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Visitor Center parking lot; 8:15 a.m. Thursday or Saturday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Rock Pond, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center.
• Outlook Ridge, 1 p.m. Sunday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Natures Classroom: Discover Bear Creek, for pre-K-kindergarten with adult, 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, call for cost.
• Nature Explorers: Leaf it to Me, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, $3 per person.
• Webelos Day, 9-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $4 per badge per Scout.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Nature Bingo, 1 p.m. Saturday, Camper Services.
• Elk Touch Tables, 10 a.m. Sunday, Camper Services.
• Pond Safari, 10 a.m. Sept. 19, Dragonfly Pond.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Girl Scout Badge Event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, $5 per Girl Scout per badge.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledge ranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Hug a Tree to Survive for Kids, for ages 5 and older, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Leave No Trace Basics, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Amphitheater.
Running
Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
SATURDAY
Run4Hope 5K for Schools — To benefit suicide-prevention programs in local high schools, 9-11 a.m., The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument, $30-$50. Registration: run4hope5kforschools.com.
SUNDAY
Race Against Suicide Walk/Run — To benefit the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, 9 a.m., El Pomar Youth Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle, $35. Registration: tinyurl.com/ mryuv8b4.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.