almanac

Courtesy of Albadia Golf Resort

almanac

Cycling

Outside Events Cycling Series — Go online for prices. Registration: events.outsideonline.com.

• Tour de Vineyards, Saturday, Palisade.

SUNDAY

Monarch Crest Crank — Salida, $95. Registration: monarch crestcrank.com.

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Forest Bathing Walks, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, $20-$30.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Hiking Challenge, 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Visitor Center parking lot; 8:15 a.m. Thursday or Saturday, School Pond Trailhead.

• Rock Pond, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center.

• Outlook Ridge, 1 p.m. Sunday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Natures Classroom: Discover Bear Creek, for pre-K-kindergarten with adult, 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, call for cost.

• Nature Explorers: Leaf it to Me, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, $3 per person.

• Webelos Day, 9-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $4 per badge per Scout.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Nature Bingo, 1 p.m. Saturday, Camper Services.

• Elk Touch Tables, 10 a.m. Sunday, Camper Services.

• Pond Safari, 10 a.m. Sept. 19, Dragonfly Pond.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Girl Scout Badge Event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, $5 per Girl Scout per badge.

Colorado Birding TrailColoradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledge ranch.com.

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Hug a Tree to Survive for Kids, for ages 5 and older, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.

• Leave No Trace Basics, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Amphitheater.

Running

Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

SATURDAY

Run4Hope 5K for Schools — To benefit suicide-prevention programs in local high schools, 9-11 a.m., The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument, $30-$50. Registration: run4hope5kforschools.com.

SUNDAY

Race Against Suicide Walk/Run — To benefit the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, 9 a.m., El Pomar Youth Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle, $35. Registration: tinyurl.com/ mryuv8b4.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments