Hiking

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Cahill Leaf Peep Hike, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Wapiti Guided Hike, 9 a.m. Thursday, Wapiti Trailhead.

• Elk Meadow, 3 p.m. Thursday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• Outlook Ridge, 11 a.m. Friday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

• Dark Sky Hike, 8 p.m. Friday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

• Dynamite Cabin, 9 a.m. Sunday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

THROUGH OCT. 28

Paint Mines Guided Hikes — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Painted Mines Interpretive Park, 29950 Paint Mines Road, Calhan, $3 donation. Registration: tinyurl.com/kdk5w95d.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

• Nature's Classroom: Bear Creek Rocks, for children in grades 5-8, 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, $4.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745, elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Nature's Builders, for ages 2-3 with an adult, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.

• Girl Scout Badge Event, 9-11 a.m. for Daisies-Buddy Camper and Brownies-Cabin Camper, 1-3 p.m. for Brownies-Outdoor Adventurer and Juniors-Eco Camper, Saturday, $5 for girl scout per badge activity.

• All About Bats, 7 p.m. Thursday, Amphitheater.

• Geology of Colorado, 3 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.

• Elk - Ghosts of the Forest, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Amphitheater.

SUNDAY

Monarch Crest Crank — Mountain bike event, Salida; monarchcrestcrank.com.

Outdoor Skills

• Hug a Tree, for ages 5 and older, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.

• Fly Fishing Clinic, for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dragonfly Pond.

Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.

SATURDAY

Carp Slam XVII — Fly fishing tournament to benefit Denver South Platte and Trout in the Classroom, Denver. Registration: carpslam.org.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

SATURDAY

Run for the Rare 5K Fun Run/Walk — To benefit Verity Village, 8 a.m.-noon, Palmer Lake Regional Recreational Area, 199 County Line Road, Palmer Lake, $35. Registration: veritysvillage.com/run.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

