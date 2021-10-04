Almanac
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 719-634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Motorless Morning, 5 a.m.-noon Saturday; coloradosprings.gov/motorlessmorning.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• Hiking Challenge — Trails 12, 13, 14, 30 and 31, 8-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Wilderness Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Hiking Challenge — Trails 12, 16 and 32, 8-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Cahill Loop, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, call to find out where to meet.
• Hiking Challenge — Trails 20 and 29, 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dragonfly Pond.
• Fall Geocaching Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Sunset Hike, 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Elk Bugling Hike, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Visitor Center, registration required.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• Patio Talk: History of Mueller, 4:30-5:45 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Critter Crafts, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, call for meeting location.
• Elk Touch Tables, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, call for meeting location.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpaso co.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Frolicky Foxes and Friends, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday, $3 per person.
• Canvas & Cookies: Teen Painting and Nature Class, drop off program for ages 13-18, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, $30 per teen.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 719-687-9742, wolf education.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
OCT. 11
Photography Opportunity — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Rainbow Falls, $20. Registration required: community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• Hug-a-Tree, for ages 5 and older, 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Streamer School, Friday-Saturday, call for cost.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online events: pprrun.org.
SATURDAY
The Cheyenne Mountain Run — Hosted by Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m., Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights, $25-$80. Registration required: friendsof cmsp.org.
Volunteering
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — Registration required: cpw connect.state.co.us.
• Cleanup of Arkansas River trails from Lake Pueblo State Park to Runyon Lake, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.