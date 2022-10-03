Almanac
Hiking
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Elk Meadow, 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Hiking Challenge, 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday or 8:15-11 a.m. Thursday, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Rock Pond, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Visitor Center.
• Dynamite Cabin, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Hiking Challenge, 8:15-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dragonfly parking lot.
• Homestead Trail Loop, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Homestead Trailhead.
• Geer Pond, 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 13, Homestead Trailhead.
• Elk Bugling Hike, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
FRIDAY
Hunter’s Full Moon Night Walk Cottonwood Creek Area — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 5-8 p.m. and finish by 10 p.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department 20, 6755 Rangewood Drive. Jogging strollers can complete trails, wheelchairs not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail; Curt Converse, 719-591-8193, Dan Forbeck, 719-648-3176, falconwanderers.org.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature’s Classroom: Colorado Wildlife Detectives, for grades 3-5, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, call for prices.
• Kids’ Night Out: Mad Scientist, for ages 6-12, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, $15-$20.
• Active Adults: Birding 101, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 13, 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 15, $8-$10.
• Mammals of Mueller Touch Tables, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Nature Bingo, 1-2 p.m. Oct. 15, Visitor Center.
• Stories and S’mores, 7-8 p.m. Oct. 15, Amphitheater.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Nature’s Cleanup Crew, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday or Friday, $3 per person.
• “Ghost Fish: The Legend of the Lake” Theatre on the Trail, for ages 3 and older, 10-11:15 a.m. and 12:45-2 p.m. Saturday or Oct. 15, $15, free for ages 1 and younger.
• 2’s & 3’s Outdoors: Falling for Leaves, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Oct. 13 or 14, $3 per person.
Colorado Birding Trail —
Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Hug a Tree to Survive, for ages 5 and older, 2-3 p.m. Oct. 14, Visitor Center.
Running
Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
