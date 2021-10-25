almanac

Almanac

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Nov. 6, $20-$30.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Homeschool Fridays: Discover the Wetlands, for children in grades pre-K-2, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 6, $4 per person.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• Rock Pond, 9:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, Visitor Center.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

NOV. 13

Veterans Day Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and finish by 3:30 p.m., Senior Community Center, 100 Railroad St., Florence. Wheelchairs will have some difficulty, strollers should be able to complete courses, leashed pets allowed on trail; Curt Converse, 719-591-8193.

Nature

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Pumpkin Carving Party, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, $5 per pumpkin.

• Jack-o-Lantern Trail, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, $4-$5 per person.

• Nature Adventures: Batty Bats, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 4 and 5, $3 per person.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.

NOV. 11

Fee-Free Day — Fees will be waived for national forests in Colorado for Veterans Day; tinyurl.com/rxxnbaj8.

Outdoor Skills

Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.

• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.

• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 2, $50.

Running

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online events: pprrun.org.

SATURDAY

Mask Mayhem Fun Run — 9 a.m.-noon, D1 Training, 5815 Mark Dabling Blvd., $30-$40. Registration required: d1training.com/colorado-springs/about-us/events.

Creepy Crawl 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9:30 a.m., Palmer Lake Santa Fe Trail, Palmer Lake, $25-$35 in advance, $35-$50 day of event. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/creepy-crawl-5k.

SUNDAY

Spooktacular Brew Run — 10 a.m., Resolute Tap & Cellar, 18148 W. 92nd Lane, Suite 100, Arvada, $35, free for ages 11 and younger. Registration required: rockymountainbrewruns.com/halloween.

Volunteering

Colorado Parks and Wildlife — Registration required: cpwconnect.state.co.us.

• Installation of picnic tables and firepits at Karval Reservoir, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

