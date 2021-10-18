Almanac
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Kids’ Morning Out: Bear Creek Boo Bash, for ages 6-12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $20-$25.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• Homestead Trail, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Homestead Trailhead.
• Cahill Loop, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Bear Sunset Hike, 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Boo! At Bear Creek, for ages 7 and older, 6-9 p.m. Friday, $7-$8.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• Nature Bingo, 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Camper Services.
• Forest Bathing and Ephemeral Art Making, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Visitor Center Patio. Registration required.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices. elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Pumpkin Carving Party, 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 30, $5 per pumpkin.
• Jack-o-Lantern Trail, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, $4-$5 per person.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26, $50.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online events: pprrun.org.
SATURDAY
Colorado Springs Mile and Festival — To benefit Wrestle Like a Girl, 8 a.m. with festival after run, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St., $20 to run, festival is free. Registration for run required: coloradospringsmile.com.
OCT. 30
Mask Mayhem Fun Run — 9 a.m.-noon, D1 Training, 5815 Mark Dabling Blvd., $30-$40. Registration required: d1training.com/colorado-springs/about-us/events.
Creepy Crawl 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9:30 a.m., Palmer Lake Santa Fe Trail, Palmer Lake, $25-$35 in advance, $35-$50 day of event. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/creepy-crawl-5k.
Volunteering
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — Registration required: cpwconnect.state.co.us.
• Cleanup of Brush Hollow Reservoir, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Installation of picnic tables and firepits at Karval Reservoir, 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 30.
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.