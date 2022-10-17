Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29, $20-$30.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• School Pond, 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Bird Walk, 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Preachers Hollow, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Preachers Hollow Trailhead.
• Forest Bathing/Shinrin-Yoku Walk, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center patio.
• Wapiti Nature Trail, 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 25, Wapiti Trailhead.
• Outlook Ridge, 9-11 a.m. Oct. 27, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Bacon Rock, 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29, Homestead Trail.
• Red Tail Overlook, 9-11 a.m. Oct. 31, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
• Nature Explorers: The Seedy Side of Autumn, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, $3 per person.
• Boo at Bear Creek, for ages 7 and older, 6-9 p.m. Friday, $7-$8.
• "Ghost Fish: The Legend of the Lake" Theatre on the Trail, for ages 3 and older, 10-11:15 a.m. and 12:15-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $15, free for ages 1 and younger.
• Little Wonders: Creative Corvids, for ages 2-3, 1-2:15 p.m. Oct. 26, $3 per person.
• Star Party, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Tracking and Trailing, for ages 6 and older, 2-3 p.m. Oct. 28, Visitor Center.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Jr. Bird Club, for ages 8-15, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, $10.
• Homeschool Fridays: Discover the Wetlands, for grades 3-6, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 28, $4 per person.
• Pumpkin Carving Party, 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 29, $5 per pumpkin.
• Jack-o-Lantern Trail, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, $4-$5.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
OCT. 25
Night Sky Photography Workshop — 7-9 p.m., Kane Ranch Open Space, 12791 Squirrel Creek Road, $20. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Running
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
