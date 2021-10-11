Almanac
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Homeschool Fridays: Discover the Wetlands, for children in grades 3-6, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4 per person.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• Cahill Cabin, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Mueller in Gold Hike, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Ground Mountain Trailhead.
• Homestead Trail, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 21, Homestead Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• Boo! At Bear Creek, for ages 7 and older, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 22, $7-$8.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• Tracks and Trailing, 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Patio Talk: Animals of Mueller, 4:30-5:45 p.m. Friday, call for meeting location.
• Nature Bingo, 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Camper Services.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Creatures of the Night, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday and Friday, $3 per person.
• Jr. Bird Club, for ages 8-15, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, $10.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• Geocaching Spooky Spectacular, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, call for meeting location.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Fly Tying 101, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, call for cost.
• Beginner Casting Clinic, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Carp School, Friday-Saturday, call for cost.
• Nymphing School, Friday-Saturday, call for cost.
• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 19, $50.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online events: pprrun.org.
OCT. 23
Colorado Springs Mile and Festival — To benefit Wrestle Like a Girl, 8 a.m. with festival after run, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St., $20 to run, festival is free. Registration for run required: coloradospringsmile.com.
Volunteering
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — Registration required: cpwconnect.state.co.us.
• Installation of picnic tables and firepits at Hugo Reservoir, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.